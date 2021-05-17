Teeth Whitening Pen Market to Observe Strong Growth | Philips, Colgate-Palmolive, Holo Whitening

Over the past few decades, Teeth whitening products have continued to evolve with an emphasis on letting you achieve brighter pearly whites in the sanctuary of your home. By using lower dosages of whitening agents typically hydrogen peroxide than dentists, oral care companies have developed formulas that are safe to use at home without the threat of damaging enamel. The teeth whitening pen are thin, plastic tubes that house a whitening gel and are small enough to place in a purse or pocket. Portable whitening pens help improve the color of your teeth by removing leftover stains on each tooth’s surface. Often, these types of whitening products produce visible results immediately after your first round of use The daily treatment incorporates slow-acting bleaching agents that can safely stay on the teeth for long periods of time. Most pens use carbamide peroxide, which is a combination of urea and hydrogen peroxide. It whitens the teeth slower than hydrogen peroxide, but this actually helps prevent tooth sensitivity and gives the product even longer shelf life. For the maximum effectiveness to benefit the patient, it requires the patient to carry the whitening pen around and uses it immediately after eating or drinking staining foods/beverages. Women are more likely to do this than men. A teeth whitening pen fights common stained from colored foods such as red sauces, coffee, tea, and others is booming the demand for the teeth whitening pen in the market.

Latest released the research study on Global Teeth Whitening Pen Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Teeth Whitening Pen Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Teeth Whitening Pen. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Philips(Netherlands),Colgate-Palmolive (United States),Procter and Gamble(United States),Holo Whitening (Philippine),Global Whitening (United States),Genius Labs (India),Cavex (Netherlands),WHITELY (Australia),Active Wow (Canada),iSmile (United States).

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Teeth Whitening Pen Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers:

Increasing premiumization and consumers seeking more targeted solutions are accelerating the growth of the Teeth Whitening Pen market

Increasing dental problems among children and adults due to bad eating habits

Market Trend:

Increased Focus on Marketing Activities and Distribution Network

Challenges:

Obtaintability of the alternative treatment

Lack of awareness regarding Teeth Whitening Pen

Opportunities:

The rise in consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce oral hygiene product categories, like teeth-whitening products

The Global Teeth Whitening Pen Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Household, Commerical), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Ingredients (Urea, Hydrogen peroxide, Carbamide peroxide), Material (Metal, Plastic)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

