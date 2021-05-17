Defense Drone Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Citadel Defense, FLIR Systems, Textron

The defense drone enables the technologies needed for safety and security, integrated with digital battlefield performing a number of various missions such as surveillance, intelligence, warnings, artillery, and gunship guidance as well as threat detection. It features a highly modular design, that can be fitted with a wide range of sensors and is easily deployed in foreign theaters of operation. The global defense drone market is estimated to witness the growth due to the rising terrorism around the globe and the need for monitoring the national border and ensuring security and safety of the nation. The market is also driven by continuous research and development investments leading to advancement in drone technology.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Safran S.A. (France),Drone Defense Systems LLC (United States),Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel),General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (United States),Citadel Defense (United States),Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States),Boeing Company (United States),FLIR Systems, Inc. (United States),Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States),Textron Inc. (United States).

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Defense Drone Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Terrorism Around the World

Need for Monitoring Respective National Border for Ensuring Safety and Security

Market Trend:

The Advent of new Generation Sensors (Gyros and Accelerometers) for Defense Drone

Defense Drones are Being Treated as the Weapon

Challenges:

Skilled Professionals from Defense are Required to Operate the Defense Drone

Stringent Regulatory Standards on Defense Drone

Opportunities:

Rising Military Investments on Defense Infrastructure for Technological Advancements in Defense Drone

Surging Demand for Defense Drone from More Terrorism Prone Countries

The Global Defense Drone Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Multi Rotor Drone {Tricopter (3 rotors), Quadcopter (4 rotors), Hexacopter (6 rotors) and Octocopter (8 rotors)}, Fixed Wing Drone, Single Rotor Helicopter, Fixed Wing Hybrid VTOL), Application (Security & Surveillance, Inspection & Land Mapping, Search & Rescue, Others), Technology (Onboard Sensor, GPS, Camera, Software, Others), Model (AeroVironment Wasp AE, Insitu ScanEagle I, II & III, Insitu RQ-21 Blackjack, AAI RQ-7 Shadow, General Atomics MQ-1 Predator, General Atomics RQ-9 Reaper (Predator B), Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk, Others), End User (Airforce, Army, Navy, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

