Smart Agriculture/Farming Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Agribotix, CropMetrics, Precision Planting

Smart farming is a farming management which uses modern technology to increase the quantity and quality of the agriculture product. This allows delivering more productivity and sustainable agriculture production based on more precise and resources efficient approach with the use of advanced technology. Smart farming allows farmerâ€™s access to GPS, data management, soil scanning and internet of things technology. Farmers can then precisely measure variations within a field and adapt the strategy accordingly and also allows to increase the effectiveness of pesticides and fertilisers to use them more selectively.

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Agriculture/Farming Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Agriculture/Farming. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AGCO (United States),Raven Industries (United States),Deere & Company (United States),(Trimble) (United States),AG Leader Technology (United States),GEA Group (Germany),Agribotix (United States),AgJunction (United States),DeLaval (Sweden),ec2ce (Spain),DICKEY-john Corporation (United States),CropMetrics (United States),Precision Planting (United States),SST Development Group (United States),Topcon Positioning Systems (United States),Teejet Technologies (United States),Granular (United States),The Climate Corporation (United States),Descartes Labs (United States),Gamaya (Switzerland).

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IOT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Farmers In the Agriculture

Growing Need to Improve Efficiency of Farming

Government Support to Adopt Modern Agriculture Techniques

Growing Population and Increasing Consumption of Protein-Rich Diets

Market Trend:

Increased Usage of M2M Solution in Agriculture

Challenges:

Data Management and Data Aggregation in Smart Agriculture

Lack of Standardisation in Smart Agriculture Industry

Opportunities:

Introduction of Big Data in Agriculture Farm

Integration of Smart Phones with Hardware Devices and Software Applications

The Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Water & Fertilizer Management, HVAC Management, Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Farm Labor Management, Milk Harvesting, Breeding Management, Feeding Management), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Smart Greenhouses, Fish Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Others), Offering (Hardware { Precision Farming Hardware, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware and Smart Greenhouse Hardware}, Software { Local/Web Based and Cloud Based}, Services { System Integration & Consulting, Managed Services, Connectivity Services, Assisted Professional Services and Maintenance and Support})

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/40938-global-smart-agriculturefarming-market

