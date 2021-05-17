Chickpea Flour Market Growth Prospectus till 2028| ADM ,Ingredion ,The Scoular Company

Latest released the research study on Global Chickpea Flour Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Chickpea Flour Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Chickpea Flour. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: ADM (United States),Ingredion (United States),The Scoular Company (United States),SunOpta (Canada),Anchor Ingredients (United States),EHL Limited (United Kingdom),Batory Foods (United States),Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (Canada),Blue Ribbon (Australia),Great Western Grain (Canada)

Definition:

Chickpea flour denotes to the flour which is made by crushing or grinding whole dried chickpeas. These are grown in tropical and subtropical regions and are the category of pulses and are majorly known for their properties such as being cholesterol free and are a good source of protein and fibers. Chickpea flour is an important Indian cuisine, which is widely used for cooking and baking. Increasing demand for chickpea flour from the consumers is attributing due to its high nutritional value. Chickpea flour also helps in aiding health problems such as obesity, coronary heart disease, and cancer, hence leading to an increased consumption world widely.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Chickpea Flour Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Increasing Consumption of Chickpeas as a Snack

Market Drivers:

Increasing High Protein Profile of Chickpea Flours

Demand For Healthy Food Ingredients Globally

The Popularity of Protein-Rich Food Products among People

Rising Health Consciousness among Consumers

Opportunities:

Growth in Consumer Preference for Vegetarian and Vegan Diets

Increasing Demand for Clean Label and Gluten-Free Food Products in Emerging Countries

Challenges:

Volatility in Global Chickpea Prices

Concern Related To Fluctuations in Chickpea Flour Production

The Global Chickpea Flour Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Desi, Kabuli), Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Extruded Products, Beverage, Animal Feed, Dairy Products, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Insights:

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

