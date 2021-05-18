Corn Oil Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Demand and Growth by 2026

Report Overview: The global corn oil market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Corn oil refers to a type of vegetable oil with a pale yellow color and semi-neutral taste that is extracted from the germ of corn kernels. It is composed of polyunsaturated fatty acids and includes low content of saturated fats. Corn oil contains a significant amount of heart-healthy compounds, including vitamin E, y-tocopherol, phytosterols, and linoleic acid. Owing to this, it is mostly utilized in the food industry for preparing fried snacks, margarine, salads, and other baked items. Furthermore, non-food applications of corn oil include its utilization in the manufacturing of soaps, textiles, paints, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), ConAgra (NYSE: CAG), ACH Food Companies, Cargill, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC), Elburg Global, Savola Group, etc.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Corn Oil Market Trends:

The rising consumer health consciousness has significantly increased the consumption of organic edible oils, such as corn oil, for controlling high blood pressure, DNA damage, diabetes, and platelet aggregation. In addition to this, the escalating disposable income levels, coupled with high living standards, have augmented the demand for high-end food products, including corn oil. Apart from this, the growing environmental concerns, along with various stringent government regulations, have increased the demand for corn oil for producing biodiesel, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Signature Verification Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of region, product type, application and distribution channel.



Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Breakup by Product Type

Edible

Non-Edible

Market Breakup by Application

Food

Biofuel

Industrial

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

