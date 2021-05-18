Corn Glucose Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions

As per to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global corn glucose market to reach a value of US$ 2.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.30% during 2021-2026. Corn glucose is a type of sugar that is obtained from corn starch by the process of hydrolysis. It contains concentrated amounts of calories and is widely used as a sweetener. Also known as glucose syrup, it is most extensively employed in the food and beverage industry as a thickener, sweetener and humectant. It enhances the taste of food items it is added to while extending their shelf life. It is also used in the preparation of food items to add volume, soften the texture and impart color. Its usage also improves the appearance of the food and prevents the crystallization of sugar. Consequently, it is widely utilized in the preparation of chips, cakes, cereals, jams, ice creams, candies, condiments, cookies and sorbets.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd. (GSWHF), Cargill, Incorporated (CARGILL), Roquette Freres Inc., Ingredion Inc. (INGR) and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM).

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/corn-glucose-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Global Corn Glucose Market Trends:

The thriving food and beverage industry is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing working population, hectic lifestyle and inflating per capita income levels have impelled the demand for convenience and packaged foods across the globe. Since corn glucose is a key ingredient in such food items, its demand is witnessing significant growth across the world. In addition to this, the popularity of international cuisines, on account of rapid urbanization and shifting dietary preferences, is another major growth-inducing factor. Also, various key players in the pharmaceutical industry utilize corn glucose to manufacture tonics and syrups that provide a balanced sweetness to the products. For instance, corn glucose is used to produce cough syrups as it offers increased viscosity and improved mouthfeel without an undue rise in sweetness while playing a vital role in the delivery of the pharmaceutical components.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/corn-glucose-manufacturing-plant

Performance of Key Regions

China

United States

Europe

Asia-Pacific (Excluding China)

Others

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



Elena Enderson

IMARC Group

309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group