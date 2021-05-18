TFT LCD Panel Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

According to the IMARC Group, the global TFT LCD panel market reached a value of US$ 150.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

A thin-film transistor (TFT) is used with liquid crystal display (LCD) to improve contrast and overall image quality. Each pixel in a TFT LCD has a transistor, which offers excellent control over images and the colors it renders. As a result, it is used in smartphones, televisions, handheld video game systems, computer monitors and GPS navigation systems across the globe.

Market Trends:

The boosting sales of consumer electronics represent one of the major factors driving the TFT LCD panel market growth. TFT LCD panels find application in small, medium and large display devices. The escalating demand for large and 4K televisions on account of improving standards of living and inflating disposable incomes is further impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the reducing thickness of LCD glass substrates and the rising popularity of LCDs are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for key vendors to expand their consumer base in the upcoming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Size

Large Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

Medium and Small Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

Market Breakup by Application

Television

Mobile Phones

Mobile PCs

Monitors

Automotive

Others

Market Performance of Key Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

LG Electronics Inc. (KRX: 066570)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF)

INNOLUX (TPE: 3481)

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS: AUOTY)

SHARP (OTCMKTS: SHCAY)

