Ginger Processing Market 2021 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

According to the IMARC Group, the global ginger processing market grew at a CAGR of 13.40% during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Ginger represents one of the most widely utilized spices and belongs to the plant family of Zingiberaceae. It contains gingerol that has a spicy aroma and several medicinal properties. Besides this, it is aromatic and pungent and adds a unique flavor to food items, owing to which it is used in different cuisines. Ginger is processed in several forms, such as oil, powder, candy, pulp, bread, sticks and syrup, that finds applications in the pharmaceuticals, confectionery and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Market Trends

Ginger powder is an excellent carminative ingredient that aids in reducing intestinal gas and the risk of diabetes, obesity and heart diseases. Consequently, it is employed in the healthcare sector in over-the-counter (OTC) medicines for stomach aches, colds, nausea, diarrhea, arthritis and respiratory disorders. Moreover, the growing awareness about the health benefits of ginger is escalating its demand in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Ginger is consumed as a condiment and flavoring agent in salad dressings, tomato ketchup and sauce, pickles, gravies, meat sausages and preparation of several dishes. Other than this, owing to its antioxidant properties, ginger extracts are also employed in the personal care industry.

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of key region, form, end-use and distribution channel.



Performance of Key Regions

China

India

Nepal

Thailand

Nigeria

Indonesia

Others

Market Breakup by Form

Ginger Powder

Ginger Oil

Market by End-Use

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online

Others

