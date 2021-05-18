Fresh Cream Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the IMARC Group, the global fresh cream market reached a volume of 8.2 Million Metric Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Procured from milk, fresh cream is a dairy product that has various functional properties such as enhancing the flavour, providing a rich consistency and helps in emulsification. It is used on its own as well as a base within numerous cuisines across the world. Moreover, fresh cream can also be accompanied with fruits, yoghurts, sauces, curries, cheese, ice creams, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fresh-cream-market/requestsample

Global Fresh Cream Market Drivers/Constraints:

One of the primary factors which is driving the demand for fresh cream is thriving food and beverage industry. Owing to its rich texture and creaminess, fresh cream is used worldwide in various cuisines such as custards, pastas, ice-cream, shakes, sauces, sandwiches, etc.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fresh-cream-market

As a result of surging disposable incomes, hectic lifestyles, changing dietary patterns and rising health consciousness among the consumers, there has been a shift towards convenient and healthy food products such as fresh cream. This acts as another factor which is adding to the growth of the global fresh cream market.

In addition to this, manufacturers have been consistently focusing on unique marketing strategies and coming up with new and different forms, and textures in order to widen their consumer base.

However, the market also faces some of the challenges such as the soaring population of vegans and lactose intolerant which poses a major threat to the market growth.

Table of Contents.

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fresh Cream Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Strengths

5.6.3 Weaknesses

5.6.4 Opportunities

5.6.5 Threats

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.7.2 Manufacturing

5.7.3 Marketing

5.7.4 Distribution

5.7.5 Exports

5.7.6 End-Use

5.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Degree of Competition

5.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.9 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Structure

7.2 Key Players

8 Fresh Cream Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

9.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

9.3 Plant Machinery

9.4 Machinery Pictures

9.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

9.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

9.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

9.11 Other Capital Investments

10 Loans and Financial Assistance

11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

11.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

11.4 Taxation and Depreciation

11.5 Income Projections

11.6 Expenditure Projections

11.7 Financial Analysis

11.8 Profit Analysis

12 Key Player Profiles

12.1 Lactalis Group

12.2 Nestle (Nestle)

12.3 Fonterra (NZE: FCG)

12.4 Danone

12.5 Dean Foods

12.6 Sodiaal

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=714&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US:

Elena Enderson

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group