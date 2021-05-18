Paneer Market Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2026

The global paneer market reached a volume of 1.9 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Paneer is a dairy food product prepared using acid and heat coagulation of milk. Its quality varies depending on the type of milk, variation in milk composition and the technique utilized in the production process. As it is a rich source of fats, proteins, minerals and vitamins, it assists in improving digestion, boosting the immune system, strengthening bones and teeth, and maintaining blood sugar levels.

Global Paneer Market Trends:

At present, the growth of the paneer market can be attributed to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent rise in the demand for healthy food products across the globe.

Apart from this, the leading players are incorporating food-grade additives, such as vegetable oil and fruit juices, in the production of paneer to improve its nutritional value and shelf-life. This, along with the rising adoption of vegetarian diets and the growing health consciousness among individuals, is anticipated to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Paneer Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Strengths

5.6.3 Weaknesses

5.6.4 Opportunities

5.6.5 Threats

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.7.2 Manufacturers

5.7.3 Distributors

5.7.4 Exporters

5.7.5 End-Users

5.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Degree of Competition

5.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.9 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Structure

6.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

7 Paneer Manufacturing Process

7.1 Product Overview

7.2 Detailed Process Flow

7.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

7.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

8 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

8.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

8.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

8.3 Plant Machinery

8.4 Machinery Pictures

8.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

8.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

8.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

8.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

8.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

8.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

8.11 Other Capital Investments

9 Loans and Financial Assistance

10 Project Economics

10.1 Capital Cost of the Project

10.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

10.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

10.4 Taxation and Depreciation

10.5 Income Projections

10.6 Expenditure Projections

10.7 Financial Analysis

10.8 Profit Analysis

11 Key Player Profiles

11.1 Amul

11.2 Parag Milks Foods (NSE: PARAGMILK)

11.3 Mother Dairy

11.4 Saras (BIT: SRS)

11.5 VRS Foods

