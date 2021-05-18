Anything-as-a-Service Market Research Report, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The global XaaS (Anything-as-a-Service) market grew at a CAGR of around 25.5% during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Anything-as-a-service (XaaS) refers to an off-premises service wherein a wide range of IT resources are provided to users over the cloud. A service provider generally offers these services on the pay-per-use pricing model and users only pay for what they use. It reduces capital expenditure, minimizes downtime and disruptions, and ensures the smooth functioning of the organization. Consequently, it is widely employed in the telecommunication and information technology (IT), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors worldwide.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Market Trends:

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of numerous countries have imposed lockdowns, which has further impelled several organizations to shift to remote working models. Consequently, there is an increase in the demand for XaaS for providing remote data access. Apart from this, the growing need for managing massive data volumes in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend of network virtualization (NV) is expected to expand the application of XaaS in various end use industries.

Signature Verification Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of service area, industry and region.



Market Breakup by Service Area:

Storage as a Service

Security as a Service

Unified Communications as a Service

Network as a Service

Database as a Service

Backend as a Service

Market Breakup by Industry

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AWS (SGX: AWS), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), IBM, Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Avaya, BigSwitch, CipherCloud, CommonVault, Dell, enStratus Networks, Ericsson, HP, Intel Security (McAfee), Juniper Networks, M5 Networks, National Electric Corporation (NEC), Oracle, Orange Business Services, etc.

