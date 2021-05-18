Biodegradable Diapers Market Research Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The global biodegradable diapers market to reach a value of US$ 5.46 Billion by 2026. Biodegradable diapers are absorbent items manufactured using environment-friendly raw materials and are worn by adults and babies to urinate and defecate without going to the washroom. Cotton, bamboo and cornstarch are the most common natural products used in the production of these diapers. Innovative solutions such as latex-based, non-chlorine and dye-free material are used in place of plastic to offer high absorption and minimize toxic emissions into water and landfills.

Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB), Earth’s Best (Hain Celestial) (HAIN), Ontex Group (ONXXF), The Honest Company, Bamboo Nature, Seventh Generation, GroVia, Naty AB, Babyganics, Unicharm, Pampur, Flip Diaper, Bumkins Company, etc.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Market Trends

The global market is driven by a significant increase in birth rate, along with the rising environmental consciousness across the globe. Consumers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly alternatives made using hybrid paper that can be flushed as well as buried into the ground. Furthermore, increasing acceptance of diapers among adults and hospitalized patients is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, such as rising disposable incomes, growing awareness for personal hygiene and favorable government policies, are projected to drive the market further.

Signature Verification Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of raw material, end-user, distribution channel and region.



Market Breakup by Raw Material

Cotton/ Wood pulp

Bamboo

Starch

Others

Market Breakup by End-User

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia- Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

