Cement Mixer Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2026

The global cement mixer market reached a value of US$ 13 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
A concrete or cement mixer refers to a machine that converts cement into a binding agent by combining aggregate sand, gravel, and water. It consists of a revolving drum that mixes the components and enables workers to prepare concrete at the construction site, providing enough time to make use of the material before it hardens.
Global Cement Mixer Market Trends:
The primary growth-inducing factor of the global cement mixer market is the rapid urbanization and significant rise in construction activities across the globe. Cement mixers are economical, productive and assist in improving the overall work output. Besides this, the development of smart cities and transportation networks, along with an increasing focus on renovating and expanding the existing public infrastructure, has led to escalating demand for cement mixers. Furthermore, governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives to encourage manufacturers to utilize energy-efficient equipment for cement production, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Signature Verification Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region.
Market Breakup by Product Type
- Diesel Mixer
- Twin Shaft Mixer
- Tilting Mixer
- Non-Tilting Mixer
Market Breakup by End-User
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
Market Breakup by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Some of the major players operating in the industry include Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Liebherr-International AG, SANY GROUP (SHA: 600031), Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd. (HKG: 3808), Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Henan Sanq Group Machinery Co., Ltd., Lino Sella World, Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SHE: 000680), Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., etc.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
