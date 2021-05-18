Cement Mixer Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2026

The global cement mixer market reached a value of US$ 13 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

A concrete or cement mixer refers to a machine that converts cement into a binding agent by combining aggregate sand, gravel, and water. It consists of a revolving drum that mixes the components and enables workers to prepare concrete at the construction site, providing enough time to make use of the material before it hardens.

Global Cement Mixer Market Trends:

The primary growth-inducing factor of the global cement mixer market is the rapid urbanization and significant rise in construction activities across the globe. Cement mixers are economical, productive and assist in improving the overall work output. Besides this, the development of smart cities and transportation networks, along with an increasing focus on renovating and expanding the existing public infrastructure, has led to escalating demand for cement mixers. Furthermore, governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives to encourage manufacturers to utilize energy-efficient equipment for cement production, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Market Breakup by Product Type

Diesel Mixer

Twin Shaft Mixer

Tilting Mixer

Non-Tilting Mixer

Market Breakup by End-User

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Liebherr-International AG, SANY GROUP (SHA: 600031), Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd. (HKG: 3808), Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Henan Sanq Group Machinery Co., Ltd., Lino Sella World, Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SHE: 000680), Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., etc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

