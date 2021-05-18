Chitosan Market Size, Segment Analysis, Growth and Forecast Report 2030

Chitosan is a sugar derived from chitin, which is found in the hard, outer skeleton of shellfish, such as lobsters, crabs, and shrimps. It is vastly used in the medical sector, since it possesses a higher antimicrobial activity and lower toxicity toward mammalian cells, in comparison to other disinfectants. In addition, it is highly suitable for agricultural application, owing to its antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties, with which it protects the agricultural yield from unwanted microbes and insects.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/chitosan-market/report-sample

Geographically, the chitosan market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The demand for chitosan is expected to witness a rise in the APAC region in the coming years, owing to the increasing investments in the medical sector, particularly in emerging economies, including China, India, and Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. In addition, with the growing focus on the medical sector in these countries, the market for chitosan holds a significant potential for growth during the coming years.

Some of the leading players in the global chitosan market are Advanced Biopolymers AS, Agratech International Inc., AURA Biotechnologies Private Limited, ChitoLytic, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, KIMICA Corporation, KitoZyme SA, Marshall Marine Products, Norwegian Chitosan AS, Orison Chemicals Limited, Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd., and STELLAR BIO-SOL.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=chitosan-market

Market Segmentation by Application

Agriculture

Food & Beverage Packaging

Medical

Wastewater Treatment

Others

Market Segmentation by Geography