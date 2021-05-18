Automotive Dealer Management System Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Emerging Technologies

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Dealer Management System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025”, Growing demand for enhanced sales tracking, better inventory management, improved customer relationship management (CRM), and easier commission and insurance calculation, in addition to technological advancements in dealer management systems (including data analytics and marketing tools) is expected to drive the global automotive dealer management system market in the coming years.

The automotive industry has witnessed a lot of technological advancements in recent years, with the introduction of modern methods in various functional areas, such as supply chain logistics, retailing and leasing, connected vehicles, and mobility solutions. The automotive dealer management system market has also undergone significant changes due to this transformation, and the market growth is mainly driven by improvements in inventory management and pre- and after-sales analytics. Besides, increasing investments in CRM are helping the players in the market maintain client relationships and gain new customers in the process.

Globally, North America had a significant share in the automotive dealer management system market, owing to the wide acceptance of advanced technologies in the U.S. automotive industry, which is one of the major markets for dealer management systems, and the high concentration of major global players, such as CDK Global LLC, The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, and DealerTrack Holdings Inc., in the region. Also, the incorporation of fleet management analytics in the North American automotive industry is on the rise, which is boosting the market growth in the region.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Thailand, the U.A.E., South Africa, Brazil, and Australia.