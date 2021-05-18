Increasing Construction of Houses Fueling Global Demand for Plasticizers

The construction sector requires a large quantity of plasticizers due to the large-scale application of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the production of several building materials and tools. PVC products are used in the construction sector as they offer excellent resistance to ultraviolet (UV) light and temperature. PVC, in turn, requires plasticizers, such as dibutyl phthalate (DBP), diisononyl phthalate (DINP), dioctyl phthalate (DOP), and dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), for softness. Thus, the expansion of the construction sector will accelerate the plasticizers market at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019–2024. The market was valued at $13,967.9 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach $16,700.6 million by 2024.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/plasticizers-market/report-sample

According to P&S Intelligence, Asia-Pacific utilized the highest volume of plasticizers in the past. This can be ascribed to the vastly productive construction, manufacturing, chemical, and healthcare sectors in China, Indonesia, and India. All these end-use industries need plasticizers for the manufacturing of flexible PVC, which is ultimately required in the production of end-use items. Hence, the robust growth of these sectors in the APAC region will result in an increasing consumption of plasticizers in the future.

Currently, the plasticizers market is dominated by UPC Technology Corporation, a Taiwan-based company, which operates in China, the U.S., the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Northeast Asia, and New Zealand. It offers basic plasticizers like DNOP, DOP, DINP, DOTP, DBIP, DPHP, DOA, TOTM, and TNTOM, as well as specialty plasticizers, in these regions and countries. Apart from this, key players such as LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, KLJ Group, LANXESS AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation also manufacture all kinds of plasticizers to meet the growing demand.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=plasticizers-market

Market Segmentation by Product

Phthalates Dioctyl phthalate (DOP) Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) Diisodecyl phthalate (DIDP) Di(2-propylheptyl) phthalate (DPHP) Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) Diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP) Others

Non-Phthalates Terephthalates Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) Dibutyl terephthalate (DBT) Adipates Dioctyl adipate (DOA) Diisononyl adipate (DINA) Others Maleates Trioctyl trimellitate (TOTM) Triisononyl trimellitate (TINTM) Dibutyl maleate (DBM) Dioctyl maleate (DOM) Others 1,2-Cyclohexane dicarboxylic acid diisononyl ester (DINCH) Others



Market Segmentation by End Use