Demand for Chloromethanes Set to Surge in Asia-Pacific in Future

Chloromethane is used as a raw material for manufacturing industrial solvents that are processed for the production of dimethyldichlorosilane, which serves as a precursor to silicones. These silicones are used in the production of lubricants, medicine, sealants, cooking utensils, and adhesives. Other derivates of chloromethane like methyltrichlorosilane and trimethylsilyl chloride are also utilized as solvents in butyl rubber manufacturing and petroleum refining. The surging production of such compounds will fuel the chloromethanes market at 3.4% CAGR during 2019–2024. The market is expected to rise from $2,675.9 million in 2018 to $3,286.9 million by 2024.

Carbon tetrachloride is projected to register the fastest growth (4.2% CAGR) during the forecast period, owing to the wide usage of these chemicals for producing industrial solvents and agrochemical products. In terms of application, the market is divided into refrigerants, silicone polymers, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, adhesives, and chemicals and intermediates, among which, the chemicals and intermediated division held the major share of the market in 2018 due to the increase usage of chloromethanes in production of metal and cleaning agents, chemical processing, and blowing agents.

Geographically, the APAC region led the chloromethanes market in the past and is further expected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The regional market is being driven by the surging production and usage of these compounds in China. It is further because of this that China has emerged are the largest market for chloromethanes within the region. The growing demand for these chemicals in the country is projected to drive the growth of the regional market.

In conclusion, the market is growing due to the rising demand for solvents in industries and focus of companies towards untapped markets of MEA and Latin America.