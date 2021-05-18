Automotive Adhesive Tape Market 2028 with Key players -3M,Berry Global ,Intertape Polymer Group,L&L Products,LINTEC ,Lohmann ,Nitto Denko

The demand for automotive adhesive tapes is influenced by factors such as car individualization and e-mobility services. Various materials such as paper, polyester, PVC, and polypropylene are used for the manufacturing of adhesive tapes for use in the automotive industry. The automotive adhesive tape market is growing with the technological advancements leading to the development of tapes with improved anchorage. Major market manufacturers are engaging in product launches and innovations to grow in the market during the forecast period.

The automotive adhesive tape market is anticipated to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to high demand from the automotive sector and the growing application of pressure-sensitive tapes. Also, stringent regulations demanding the use of low VOC tapes are expected to boost the growth of the automotive adhesive tape market. However, fluctuating prices of raw material may restrict market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, production of advanced high strength adhesive tapes is likely to showcase opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

3M Co

Berry Global Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group

L&L Products, Inc.

LINTEC Corporation

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

Nitto Denko Corporation

Scapa Group plc

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG)

The reports cover key developments in the automotive adhesive tape market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive adhesive tape market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive adhesive tape in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive adhesive tape market.

