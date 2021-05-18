Europe Electric Car Market Report 2021 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Europe electric car market is expected to grow in long term starting from a small base in 2016. Germany is the largest market for electric cars in Europe followed by Norway, the UK and France. Norway is the leading country in Europe as far as electric car penetration is concerned, with close to 30% of all cars sold being electric in the first half of 2017, followed by Iceland and Sweden. However, overall the share of electric cars in Europe is small with the Germany selling around 20,000 electric cars during the first half of 2016. While stringent environmental regulations and incentives from the government is a major driver for the electric car market in Europe, lack of adequate recharging infrastructure is hampering the electric car sales in the country.

Stringent government regulations to curb pollution levels and reduce the dependence on expensive fossil fuel is driving the growth of electric car market in Europe. Netherland and Norway have banned the sales of fossil fuelled powered cars by 2025. Other countries such as Germany has also passed a resolution to ban the sales of conventional cars by 2030. Government regulations to support electric cars would continue to benefit the market over the forecast period.

The competition in the European market is expected to increase in future, with leading car manufacturers planning to replace their conventional cars with the electric ones. Country regulations such as banning fossil fuel powered vehicles in heavy polluted areas are also encouraging the car companies to shift towards electric cars. For instance, Volkswagon has plans to increase the share of its electric cars to 20-25% by 2025. Some of the major players in the European electric car market includes big international car manufacturing companies such as General Motors, Volvo, Nissan, Mercedes, Toyota.

