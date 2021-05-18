Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | Ossid, LLC., Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC

For building a wonderful Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

The attention on the overwhelming players Ossid, LLC., Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC., ALL-FILL Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, GENERAL PACKAGING CORPORATION, Viking Masek Global Packaging, Primier Tech Chronos, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Sacmi Beverage S.p.A., IMA, HAVER & BOECKER OHG.

Global Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.82 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for pet food packaging among consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Form fill seal equipment is used in almost every industry, which is fed with plastics like polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) sheets so that they can produce products like bags and pouches. They are very suitable for the packaging of solid and liquid items. Sacks, bags, bottles/vials, pillow packs, envelopes, cartons, pot trays, and sachets are made from this equipment.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing popularity of pre- made pouches is driving the market.

Growth in the food & beverages packaging industry is driving market.

Low versatility of the packaging material is the major factor restraining the market.

Uneconomical for Low-Density Products

Conducts Overall FORM-FILL-SEAL EQUIPMENT Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Machine (Vertical Form-Fill-Seal Equipment, Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Equipment),

Product (Bags & Pouches, Cartons, Cups, Bottles, Sachets, Trays),

End- User (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care)

The FORM-FILL-SEAL EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Target Innovations announced the launch of the vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines which are sturdy, fast, continuous and are easy to install. They have automatic length control feature and it also comprises a programmable logic controller (PLC) system with a touch screen display for setting machine parameters. With metal detector and checkweigher gives full high speed to this.

In January 2018, VS International announced the launch of the GT- 5S continuous motion vertical form which has user- friendly touch screen operator interface with multi- function controls. They are powered with Trio- Motion controller and functions like sealing, bag pulling, pull roller and unwinding is controlled by high- end motion CPU with intelligent software.

