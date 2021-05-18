Automotive OEM Coatings Market to Display Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific

The automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings market stood at $10,997.4 million in 2018, which is projected to reach $13,661.4 million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The market growth can be driven by technological innovations and developments and the booming automobile industry in developing countries. Besides, the shift toward power coatings from liquid coatings, due to reduced emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), is the current trend being observed in the market.

Also, investments in the automobile industry, especially in developing countries, are expected to increase the automotive OEM coatings market revenue size during the forecast period. For example, luxurious marques in countries, such as Indonesia, Brazil, and India, are aspiring to further increase their presence in these nations by catering to the middle-class and upper-middle-class population. Additionally, increase in disposable incomes and macroeconomic growth in these emerging economies have increased the demand for automobiles, which, in turn, has driven the demand for allied products like automotive OEM coatings and automobile accessories.

The technology segment of the market is classified into the powder coatings, solvent-borne coatings, water-borne coatings, and UV-curved coatings. Of these, the water-borne coatings category is expected to grow the fastest in the automotive OEM coatings market till 2024. This can be credited to the increasing inclination toward water-borne coatings over solvent-borne coatings, due to several environmental benefits offered by them. Also, the stringent norms regarding the emission of VOCs are adding to the high-volume demand for water-borne automotive coatings.

Market Segmentation by Layer

Electrocoat

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Market Segmentation by Technology

Water-borne Coatings

Solvent-borne Coatings

Powder Coatings

UV-cured Coatings

Market Segmentation by Application

Metal Parts

Plastic Parts

Market Segmentation by End User