Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation

The attention on the overwhelming players Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi, DS Smith, International Paper, WestRock Company, Vpk Packaging Group, Georgia-Pacific, Pratt Industries, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Rengo Co., Ltd., Elsons International, SCG PACKAGING, GWP Packaging, Packaging Corporation of America, Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, Quadwall, Cheng Loong Corp., U.S. Corrugated, Inc. among other players domestic and global.

Heavy duty corrugated packaging market is expected to reach USD 10.39 billion by 2027 witnessing expansion at a growth rate of 5.1% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Enhanced protection and durability of the packaging products from this packaging category resulting in longer operating life cycle of these products and ensuring that the contents are safe upon reaching the end users are factors impacting the market growth in a positive manner.

Heavy duty corrugated packaging is the packaging category developed from corrugated cardboards and consists of three different grades based on its strength, that are single wall, double wall and triple wall of corrugated cardboards. Although, the heavy duty nature of this packaging category is not limited due to the grading of cardboards used in its production; a number of other materials are also utilized for the enhancement of its durability, strength and sustainability in a logistics life cycle such as foam, plastics, plywood, timber amongst various others.

By Product Type (Corrugated Boxes, Octabins, High Performance Totes, Vegetable Totes, Pallets, POP Displays, Others),

Board Type (Single Wall, Double Wall, Triple Wall), Capacity (Up to 100 lbs., 100-300 lbs., Above 300 lbs.),

End Use (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Healthcare, Textile, Glassware & Ceramics, Automobile, Homecare, Others)

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

