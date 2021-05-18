Europe Electric Bus Market Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The demand for electric buses in the Europe has augmented dramatically over the last decade. The market in the country is predominantly driven by rising air quality concerns, high dependence on conventional or non-renewable fuels, strong environmental ethics and the growing need to assimilate renewables into a network. Penetration of charging infrastructure also plays an important role in market development.

According to an analysis done by Union Internationale des Transports Publics (UITP), approximately 50% of the buses sold in Europe are operating according to the Euro 3 standard or older. To reduce carbon foot prints in the region, European emission standards has been introduced that required all the buses shipped in the region have to meet the Euro 6 emissions standards. Stringent regulations pertaining to energy conservation and carbon footprint reduction are also playing a significant role in market growth.

Companies operating in the European electric bus market are primarily focusing on providing open interface for charging to push the demand of electricity operated buses in the region. Some of the key European electric bus manufacturers include Solaris Bus & Coach, VDL Bus & Coach BV, EBUSCO, SOR Libchavy Ltd., Bozankaya, and Belkommunmash Holding. Key players operating in the European electric bus market are following the strategy of product launch to strengthen their position in the regional market. For instance, in September 2016, Solaris Bus & Coach presented its new Urbino 12 electric bus at InnoTrans 2016.

