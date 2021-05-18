Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Expected to Exhibit Huge Expansion in Future

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) has replaced traditional plastics in the medical sector owing to its resistance to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, chemical inertness, and low coefficient of friction. Such features make it highly suitable for bio-containment vessels, sutures, catheters, and syringes. Moreover, the high chemical resistance of PTFE makes it suitable for multi-lumen tubing that is needed in minimally invasive procedures. For instance, in May 2019, a custom medical service and solution provider, Bal Seal Engineering Inc., received the USP Class VI compliance status for its SP-23 (polymer with PTFE base) and SP-191 (filled PTFE) seal materials.

Additionally, the surging demand for this common plastic from the electrical and electronics industry will drive the polytetrafluoroethylene market at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market stood at $2,197.8 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach $2,953.6 million in 2024. The compound is required in brush holders, barb insulators, cable ties, connectors, circuit breakers, and fabrication of semiconductor devices. The booming population is fueling the demand for electrical and electronic goods, especially in the emerging economies. This will further increase the application of PTFE in wire and cable jacketing and separation of conductive surfaces in capacitors.

According to P&S Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the largest consumer of PTFE in 2018, and it will exhibit the fastest growth in the foreseeable future. This can be attributed to the widescale application of the plastic in the electrical and electronics and automobile sectors. Apart from the soaring demand for consumer electronics and accelerating production of automobiles, the rising industrial processing activities in the region will boost the consumption of PTFE in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by Type

Powder

Granules

Aqueous Dispersion

Market Segmentation by Application

Tubes

Films & Sheets

Fabrics

Coatings

Wires & Cables

Fuel Additives

Tapes

Market Segmentation by End User