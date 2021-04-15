Digital Money Transfer Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Amdocs, eServGlobal, Huawei

Latest Research Study on Global Digital Money Transfer Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Digital Money Transfer Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Digital Money Transfer. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amdocs (United States), eServGlobal (Australia), Huawei (China), Mastercard (United States), Axis Bank (India), PayPal (United States), Visa (United States), Interac (Canada), , , ,

Brief Overview on Digital Money Transfer:

The rising digitilized across the globe is one of the strongest reasons that the digital money transfer market is growing. As it is very difficult to physically go to a bank and then follow the procedure, hence becoming the inclusion of the digital medium and thus the process is gaining high momentum. The process uses a gateway and digital accounts of both the sender and receiver. The gateway makes the process secure. The digital remittance, on the other hand, can transform the local and global economy. For example, it is studied by Statista that Transaction value in the Digital Remittances segment amounts to approximately USD 95,959 Million in 2020, thus increasing the market for digital money transfer.

Market Drivers:

Growing Acceptance of Online Banking

Increasing Number of Digital Devices like Smart-Phones, Mobiles Etc

Market Trends:

Growing E-Commerce Application In P2P Technology

Rising Trend of application Like Google Pay in this Industry

The Global Digital Money Transfer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile Domestic Money Transfer, Online Domestic Money Transfer, Others), Application (Consumer, Enterprise), Medium (Mobile-to-Mobile transfer (M2M), Mobile-to-Bank transfer (M2B), Mobile-to-Cash transfer (M2C)), Service (Domestic Money Transfer, International Market Transfer), Transactions Type (Direct Deposits, Credit and Debit Card Transactions, Wire Transfers, Online Bill payments), End User (Banking, Finance, Investment Institution, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Money Transfer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Digital Money Transfer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Digital Money Transfer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Digital Money Transfer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Digital Money Transfer Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Digital Money Transfer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Digital Money Transfer Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Digital Money Transfer Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

