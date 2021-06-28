India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Report 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” provide the india incense sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) market is currently witnessing strong growth.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product type, demographics, distribution channel and Geography Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-incense-sticks-agarbatti-dhoop-market/requestsample

India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Industry Definition and Application:

Incense sticks (agarbatti and dhoop) refer to biotic materials that emit aromatic smoke when burned. The basic ingredients of an agarbatti include bamboo sticks, charcoal dust, sawdust paste, fragrance oil, water, and adhesive. On the other hand, dhoop is formulated by combining extracts of the Commiphorawightii tree with various herbs, ghee, and essential oils. Incense-based products offer a calming effect; thereby, they are widely utilized for spiritual, aesthetics, meditation, yoga, and healing purposes.

Browse full report with TOC: https://bit.ly/3t6iBfj

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Trends and Drivers:

The incense sticks market in India is majorly being driven by rising consumer preference for these products to perform various religious rituals. An increase in the number of temples, a rise in tourism, and inflating disposable income of the population are further fueling the market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing innovative fragrances, such as lemongrass, cinnamon, strawberry, and jasmine, which is contributing to the market growthin the country. Other factors, including a rise in export activities, easy availability of raw materials, low operational cost, and development of low-smoke variants, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on Product type, demographics, distribution channel and Geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Agarbatti

Dhoop

Breakup by Demographics:

Urban

Rural

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialized Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Who are the Major India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

B. V. Aswathiah & Bros, Hari Darshan Sevashram Private Limited, Hem Corporation Private Limited, ITC Limited, Moksh Agarbattis Company, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), N. Ranga Rao & Sons Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shree Kalpana Perfumery Works Private Limited, etc.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Cryptocurrency Market Analysis 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3dcutHL

Deodorants Market: https://bit.ly/3jigiEV

Global Hospital Beds Market: https://bit.ly/2UBQaKN

Green Data Center Market: https://bit.ly/35QYDMu

Live Chat Software Market: https://bit.ly/3dc2rw2

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: https://bit.ly/3qqpIzv

Lager Market Report: https://bit.ly/3qrdzdu

System Integration Market: https://bit.ly/3zZBcya

Online Grocery Market: https://bit.ly/3gUXXfn

Telehandler Market: https://bit.ly/3jbs0ks

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us