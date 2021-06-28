United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the united states geographic information system (GIS) market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, component, function, device and end use industry.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-geographic-information-system-market/requestsample
United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Industry Definition and Application:
Geographic information system (GIS) refers to processor-based software that creates a conceptualized framework for data analysis of a geographic location. It enables the user to integrate, map and organize topographical information into visualization. A GIS system includes five elements, namely, software, people, hardware, data, and methods. It is widely adopted for accident analysis, rerouting design, disaster management, and environmental impact surveys in the mining, power, oil and gas, defense, transportation, and real estate sectors.
Browse full report with TOC: https://bit.ly/3v457lW
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing utilization of GIS in the telecommunication industry for improving customer services and communications is majorly driving the market growth in the United States. Additionally, the rising integration of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) into GIS software is further supporting the market growth. Moreover, rapid advancements in the GIS mechanization, like location-based data services and geo-analytics for effective navigation of routes to ambulances and personal vehicles, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, leading players are introducing mapping and spatial data analytics technology for conducting surveys and planning, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor in the country.
United States Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, function, device and end use industry.
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Function:
- Mapping
- Surveying
- Telematics and Navigation
- Location-Based Services
Breakup by Device:
- Desktop
- Mobile
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Agriculture
- Utilities
- Mining
- Construction
- Transportation
- Oil and Gas
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Cryptocurrency Market Analysis 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3dcutHL
Deodorants Market: https://bit.ly/3jigiEV
Global Hospital Beds Market: https://bit.ly/2UBQaKN
Green Data Center Market: https://bit.ly/35QYDMu
Live Chat Software Market: https://bit.ly/3dc2rw2
Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: https://bit.ly/3qqpIzv
Lager Market Report: https://bit.ly/3qrdzdu
System Integration Market: https://bit.ly/3zZBcya
Online Grocery Market: https://bit.ly/3gUXXfn
Telehandler Market: https://bit.ly/3jbs0ks
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
Olivia Anderson
Marketing Manager
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
https://clarkcountyblog.com/