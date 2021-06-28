United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the united states geographic information system (GIS) market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, component, function, device and end use industry.

United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Industry Definition and Application:

Geographic information system (GIS) refers to processor-based software that creates a conceptualized framework for data analysis of a geographic location. It enables the user to integrate, map and organize topographical information into visualization. A GIS system includes five elements, namely, software, people, hardware, data, and methods. It is widely adopted for accident analysis, rerouting design, disaster management, and environmental impact surveys in the mining, power, oil and gas, defense, transportation, and real estate sectors.

United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing utilization of GIS in the telecommunication industry for improving customer services and communications is majorly driving the market growth in the United States. Additionally, the rising integration of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) into GIS software is further supporting the market growth. Moreover, rapid advancements in the GIS mechanization, like location-based data services and geo-analytics for effective navigation of routes to ambulances and personal vehicles, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, leading players are introducing mapping and spatial data analytics technology for conducting surveys and planning, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor in the country.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, function, device and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Agriculture

Utilities

Mining

Construction

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

