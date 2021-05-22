May 2021 Report on Global Textile Manufacturing Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Textile Manufacturing industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Beaulieu International Group

Unifi

Vardhaman

Indorama

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Mohawk Industries

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Far Eastern New Century

Beaulieu Of America Inc.

By Type:

Preparation and Spinning of Textile Fibers

Weaving of Textiles

Finishing of Textiles

Others

By Application:

Clothing industry

Home Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Textile Manufacturing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Preparation and Spinning of Textile Fibers

1.2.2 Weaving of Textiles

1.2.3 Finishing of Textiles

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Clothing industry

1.3.2 Home Textiles

1.3.3 Industrial Textiles

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Textile Manufacturing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Textile Manufacturing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Textile Manufacturing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Textile Manufacturing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Textile Manufacturing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Textile Manufacturing (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Textile Manufacturing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Textile Manufacturing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Textile Manufacturing (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Textile Manufacturing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Textile Manufacturing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Textile Manufacturing (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Textile Manufacturing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Textile Manufacturing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Textile Manufacturing Market Analysis

3.1 United States Textile Manufacturing Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Textile Manufacturing Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Textile Manufacturing Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Textile Manufacturing Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Textile Manufacturing Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Textile Manufacturing Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Textile Manufacturing Market Analysis

5.1 China Textile Manufacturing Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Textile Manufacturing Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Textile Manufacturing Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Textile Manufacturing Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Textile Manufacturing Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Textile Manufacturing Consumption Structure by Application

….Continued

