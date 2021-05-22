May 2021 Report on Global Steel Section Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The global Steel Section market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Steel Section market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Steel Section industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Steel Section Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Steel Section market covered in Chapter 4:

Masteel

Ferrite Structural Steels

Barrett Steel

United Steel

Orrcon Steel

Elite Structural Steel

OneSteel Metalcentre

Tata Steel

NJR Steel

ArcelorMittal

AGE GROUP

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Steel Section market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

I-beam

T section

Angle section

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Steel Section market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Engineering Construction

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

Mining Infrastructure

Transport and Storage

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Steel Section Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 I-beam

1.5.3 T section

1.5.4 Angle section

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Steel Section Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Engineering Construction

1.6.3 Residential Construction

1.6.4 Non-Residential Construction

1.6.5 Mining Infrastructure

1.6.6 Transport and Storage

1.7 Steel Section Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steel Section Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Steel Section Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Steel Section Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Steel Section

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Steel Section

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Steel Section Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Masteel

4.1.1 Masteel Basic Information

4.1.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Masteel Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Masteel Business Overview

4.2 Ferrite Structural Steels

4.2.1 Ferrite Structural Steels Basic Information

4.2.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ferrite Structural Steels Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ferrite Structural Steels Business Overview

4.3 Barrett Steel

4.3.1 Barrett Steel Basic Information

4.3.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Barrett Steel Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Barrett Steel Business Overview

4.4 United Steel

4.4.1 United Steel Basic Information

4.4.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 United Steel Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 United Steel Business Overview

4.5 Orrcon Steel

4.5.1 Orrcon Steel Basic Information

4.5.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Orrcon Steel Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Orrcon Steel Business Overview

4.6 Elite Structural Steel

4.6.1 Elite Structural Steel Basic Information

4.6.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Elite Structural Steel Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Elite Structural Steel Business Overview

4.7 OneSteel Metalcentre

4.7.1 OneSteel Metalcentre Basic Information

4.7.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 OneSteel Metalcentre Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 OneSteel Metalcentre Business Overview

4.8 Tata Steel

4.8.1 Tata Steel Basic Information

4.8.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Tata Steel Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Tata Steel Business Overview

4.9 NJR Steel

4.9.1 NJR Steel Basic Information

4.9.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 NJR Steel Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 NJR Steel Business Overview

4.10 ArcelorMittal

4.10.1 ArcelorMittal Basic Information

4.10.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

4.11 AGE GROUP

4.11.1 AGE GROUP Basic Information

4.11.2 Steel Section Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 AGE GROUP Steel Section Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 AGE GROUP Business Overview

5 Global Steel Section Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Steel Section Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Steel Section Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Steel Section Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Steel Section Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Steel Section Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Steel Section Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Steel Section Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Steel Section Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Steel Section Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Steel Section Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Steel Section Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Steel Section Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Section Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Section Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Section Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Steel Section Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Section Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Section Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Section Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Steel Section Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Steel Section Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Steel Section Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Steel Section Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Steel Section Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Steel Section Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Steel Section Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Steel Section Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 I-beam Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 T section Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Angle section Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Steel Section Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Steel Section Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Steel Section Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Engineering Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Residential Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Non-Residential Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Mining Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Transport and Storage Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Steel Section Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Steel Section Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Steel Section Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Steel Section Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Steel Section Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Section Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Steel Section Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Steel Section Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Steel Section Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Steel Section Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Steel Section Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

