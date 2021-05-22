May 2021 Report on Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Architectural Paints & Coatings industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Nippon Paint

Caparol

Valspar

Becker Industrial Coatings

Hempel

Sherwin-Williams

Terraco Group

Berger Paints

AkzoNobel

Asian Paints

Arya Paints

Kansai Paint

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Mas Paints

Jotun

National Paints

BASF Coatings

By Type:

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Others

By Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Water-Borne

1.2.2 Solvent-Borne

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Non-Residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Analysis

3.1 United States Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Analysis

5.1 China Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….Continued

