May 2021 Report on Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber

Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics

TenCate

TEIJIN

SOLVAY

DSM

Celanese Corporation

Covestro

LANXESS (Bond-Laminates)

EVONIK

Tri-Mack

Dupont (Vizilon)

SGL Group

SABIC

BASF

Ningbo Huaye Material Technology

PolyOne (Polystrand)

By Type:

Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

Others

By Application:

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Analysis

3.1 United States Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Analysis

5.1 China Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Volume by Type

….Continued

