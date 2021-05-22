May 2021 Report on Global United States Activated Carbon Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the United States Activated Carbon industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Veolia Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Ada Carbon Solutions LLC

Kuraray Co. Ltd

CarbUSA LLC

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Ingevity

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

Prominent Systems Inc.

Kureha Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Jacobi Carbons Inc. (Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd)

Donau Chemie AG

By Type:

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon

By Application:

Gas Purification

Water Purification

Metal Extraction

Medicine

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 United States Activated Carbon Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Powdered Activated Carbon

1.2.2 Granular Activated Carbon

1.2.3 Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Gas Purification

1.3.2 Water Purification

1.3.3 Metal Extraction

1.3.4 Medicine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global United States Activated Carbon Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global United States Activated Carbon Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global United States Activated Carbon Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global United States Activated Carbon Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global United States Activated Carbon (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global United States Activated Carbon Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global United States Activated Carbon (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global United States Activated Carbon Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global United States Activated Carbon (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global United States Activated Carbon Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis

3.1 United States United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis

4.1 Europe United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe United States Activated Carbon Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis

5.1 China United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis

6.1 Japan United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis

8.1 India United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Major Countries

….Continued

