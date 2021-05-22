May 2021 Report on Global United States Activated Carbon Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the United States Activated Carbon industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Veolia Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Ada Carbon Solutions LLC
Kuraray Co. Ltd
CarbUSA LLC
Oxbow Activated Carbon
Ingevity
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Carbon Activated Corporation
Prominent Systems Inc.
Kureha Corporation
Cabot Corporation
Albemarle Corporation
Jacobi Carbons Inc. (Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd)
Donau Chemie AG
By Type:
Powdered Activated Carbon
Granular Activated Carbon
Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon
By Application:
Gas Purification
Water Purification
Metal Extraction
Medicine
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 United States Activated Carbon Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Powdered Activated Carbon
1.2.2 Granular Activated Carbon
1.2.3 Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Gas Purification
1.3.2 Water Purification
1.3.3 Metal Extraction
1.3.4 Medicine
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global United States Activated Carbon Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global United States Activated Carbon Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global United States Activated Carbon Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global United States Activated Carbon Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global United States Activated Carbon (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global United States Activated Carbon Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global United States Activated Carbon (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global United States Activated Carbon Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global United States Activated Carbon (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global United States Activated Carbon Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis
3.1 United States United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis
4.1 Europe United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe United States Activated Carbon Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis
5.1 China United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis
6.1 Japan United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia United States Activated Carbon Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis
8.1 India United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries United States Activated Carbon Consumption Volume by Major Countries
….Continued
