Glycolic Acid Market Trends, Size, Industry Share Report and Business Growth Forecast to 2026

The global glycolic acid market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Glycolic Acid Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Purity (Glycolic Acid 99%, Glycolic Acid 70%, Glycolic Acid 30%, and Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Household, Textile, Food Processing, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other glycolic acid market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Rising importance of glycolic acid in the textile industry will be one of the prime growth drivers of this market in the near future. Glycolic acid, also known as hydroacetic acid and hydroxyacetic acid, is a colorless and odorless crystalline solid derived from sugar-containing crops such as sugarcane, cantaloupe, and pineapple. It is an essential substance in the textile industry as it is the most preferred ingredient for dyeing processes, owing to its several benefits. For example, hides dyed using hydroxyacetic acid are softer in texture and the color hue is more intense and deep in textiles dyed using this acid. An expanding textile industry brings more good news for this market. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the value of world textile exports rose by 4.2% in 2017 from 2016 levels, hitting USD 296.1 billion. Thus, a steadily rising textile industry, along with a thriving leather industry, will govern the glycolic acid market trends in the forecast period.

