Global and Regional 2-shot Injection Molding Market Size, Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Research report 2021

TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Girard Rubber Corporation

Biomedical Polymers Inc.

Nyloncraft

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Season Group

CM International Industries Corp.

Gemini Group, Inc

Rogan Corporation

MRPC

Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited

Two-shot Injection Molding Process:

Two-shot, also referred to as dual-shot, double-shot, multi-shot and overmolding, is a plastic molding process in which two different plastic resins are molded together in a single machining cycle.

There are two phases of the two-shot molding process. The first is similar to traditional injection molding: A shot of resin is injected into a mold and cooled to form a solid part. In the second phase, the just-molded part is transferred to a second mold via a rotating platen or a robotic arm, and receives the second shot of resin – in, through or around certain parts of the first molded part, depending on the design. The two plastic resins then form a molecular bond and the multi-resin molded part is cooled and ejected.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market

The global 2-shot Injection Molding market was valued at USD 6979.1 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 8947.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the 2-shot Injection Molding market is primarily split into:

Silicones

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

Other Elastomers

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Other Plastics

By the end users/application, 2-shot Injection Molding market report covers the following segments:

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Industrial Packaging

Electronics

The key regions covered in the 2-shot Injection Molding market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 2-shot Injection Molding Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-shot Injection Molding

1.2 2-shot Injection Molding Segment by Type

1.3 2-shot Injection Molding Segment by Application

1.4 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 2-shot Injection Molding Industry

1.6 2-shot Injection Molding Market Trends

2 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 2-shot Injection Molding Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 2-shot Injection Molding Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key 2-shot Injection Molding Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 2-shot Injection Molding Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America 2-shot Injection Molding Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe 2-shot Injection Molding Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific 2-shot Injection Molding Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America 2-shot Injection Molding Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa 2-shot Injection Molding Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2-shot Injection Molding Business

7 2-shot Injection Molding Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 2-shot Injection Molding Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 2-shot Injection Molding Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America 2-shot Injection Molding Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe 2-shot Injection Molding Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific 2-shot Injection Molding Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America 2-shot Injection Molding Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa 2-shot Injection Molding Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

