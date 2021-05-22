Cellulose Market Trends, Size, Industry Share Report and Business Growth Forecast to 2026

The global cellulose market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Cellulose Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Derivative Type (Commodity Cellulose Pulp, Cellulose Fibers, Cellulose Ethers, Cellulose Esters, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Nanocellulose, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Textile, Food, Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other cellulose market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global Cellulose Market are:

Daicel Corporation

Sigma Aldrich

DuPont De Nemours Company

Akzo Nobel

Ashland inc.

Celanese Corporation

International Paper

Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd.

Nylstar S.L.

FiberVisions Corporation

Invista

Bracell

Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

FMC Biopolymer

Eastman Chemical Company

Rayonier Inc.

Lenzing AG

Increasing Number of Company Collaborations to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the Cellulose Market size in recent years. It has been observed that company collaborations are a growing trend among major companies across the world. In January 2020, The Anhui Guozhen Group announced that it has initiated a joint venture with Chemtex. The company plans to establish a large scale commercial plant in China for the production of cellulosic ethanol. The ethanol production will be centred around residues that are normally obtained from the agriculture industry. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 50 KT. Such a huge venture will not only benefit the country but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall Cellulose Market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Cellulose Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Cellulose Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Cellulose Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Cellulose Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

