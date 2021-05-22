May 2021 Report on Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the 1, 4 Butanediol industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
BASF
Nanya Plastics Corporation
HNEC
INVISTA
Ashland
TunHe
Shanxi BidiOu
Dairen Chemical
Sichuan Tianhua
Xinjiang Tianye
Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical
MarkorChem
Lyondellbasell
Changcheng Energy
Shanxi Sanwei Group
By Type:
Reppe process
Davy process
Butadiene process
Propylene oxide process
By Application:
Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
Polyurethanes (PU)
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
