May 2021 Report on Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the 1, 4 Butanediol industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

BASF

Nanya Plastics Corporation

HNEC

INVISTA

Ashland

TunHe

Shanxi BidiOu

Dairen Chemical

Sichuan Tianhua

Xinjiang Tianye

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

MarkorChem

Lyondellbasell

Changcheng Energy

Shanxi Sanwei Group

By Type:

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process

By Application:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 1, 4 Butanediol Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Reppe process

1.2.2 Davy process

1.2.3 Butadiene process

1.2.4 Propylene oxide process

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

1.3.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.3.3 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

1.3.4 Polyurethanes (PU)

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 1, 4 Butanediol (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 1, 4 Butanediol Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Market Analysis

3.1 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Market Analysis

4.1 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China 1, 4 Butanediol Market Analysis

5.1 China 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan 1, 4 Butanediol Market Analysis

6.1 Japan 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia 1, 4 Butanediol Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India 1, 4 Butanediol Market Analysis

8.1 India 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil 1, 4 Butanediol Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries 1, 4 Butanediol Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar 1, 4 Butanediol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….Continued

