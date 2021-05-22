Activated Carbon Market Trends, Size, Industry Share Report and Business Growth Forecast to 2026

The global activated carbon market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Powdered, Granular, and Others), By Application (Water Treatment, Air & Gas Purification, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.
The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other activated carbon market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.
List of Top Players Covered in the Activated Carbon Market Report Include:
- Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Donau Carbon GmbH
- Cabot Corporation
- PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS
- CARBOTECH AC GMBH
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- KUREHA CORPORATION
- Activated Carbon Technologies
- Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH
- Ingevity
- Iluka Resources
- James Cumming & Sons
- Universal Carbons (India)
- Carbon Activated Corporation
- Troxnox
- Active Char Products
- Adsorbent Carbons
- Genuine Shell Carb
- Indo German Carbons
- Other Players
Worsening Water Pollution Worldwide to Fuel the Uptake of Activated Carbon
One of the leading Activated Carbon Market trends is the increasing demand for activated carbon around the globe owing to its effectivity in removing pollutants from contaminated water. Water pollution is a matter of grave concern for international and national bodies as lack of access to water has direct ramifications on the socio-economic fabric of a country. Rising industrial activities and expanding urban areas are aggravating the problem. The UNEP estimates that nearly 80% of wastewater in the world goes untreated.
Regional Analysis for Activated Carbon Market:
- North America (the USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Major Table of Contents for Activated Carbon Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Activated Carbon Market Insights
- Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Activated Carbon Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020
- Company Profiles
- Conclusion
