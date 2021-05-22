May 2021 Report on Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The global Automotive NVH Materials market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive NVH Materials market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive NVH Materials industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive NVH Materials Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive NVH Materials market covered in Chapter 4:

Avon

Johns Manville

Fagerdala World Foams

3M

Soucy Baron

Mitsui Chemicals

ExxonMobil Chemical

Borealis

Owens Corning

Eagle Industries

Hutchinson

Roush Industries

Celanese

NITTO DENKO

DuPont

Henkel ANAND India

Recticel

Wolverine Advanced Materials

Huntsman

BASF

CTA Acoustics

MBM Resources Berhad

IAC

BSW

Borgers

Eastman Chemical

LANXESS

Covestro

Assan Hanil

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive NVH Materials market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Textile materials

Fiberglass

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive NVH Materials market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Floor modules

Truck modules

Wheels

Roof module

Engine casing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyurethane

1.5.3 Polypropylene

1.5.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.5.5 Textile materials

1.5.6 Fiberglass

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Floor modules

1.6.3 Truck modules

1.6.4 Wheels

1.6.5 Roof module

1.6.6 Engine casing

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Automotive NVH Materials Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive NVH Materials Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive NVH Materials Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive NVH Materials Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive NVH Materials

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive NVH Materials

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive NVH Materials Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Avon

4.1.1 Avon Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Avon Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Avon Business Overview

4.2 Johns Manville

4.2.1 Johns Manville Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Johns Manville Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Johns Manville Business Overview

4.3 Fagerdala World Foams

4.3.1 Fagerdala World Foams Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Fagerdala World Foams Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Fagerdala World Foams Business Overview

4.4 3M

4.4.1 3M Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 3M Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 3M Business Overview

4.5 Soucy Baron

4.5.1 Soucy Baron Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Soucy Baron Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Soucy Baron Business Overview

4.6 Mitsui Chemicals

4.6.1 Mitsui Chemicals Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mitsui Chemicals Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview

4.7 ExxonMobil Chemical

4.7.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Business Overview

4.8 Borealis

4.8.1 Borealis Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Borealis Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Borealis Business Overview

4.9 Owens Corning

4.9.1 Owens Corning Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Owens Corning Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Owens Corning Business Overview

4.10 Eagle Industries

4.10.1 Eagle Industries Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Eagle Industries Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Eagle Industries Business Overview

4.11 Hutchinson

4.11.1 Hutchinson Basic Information

4.11.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Hutchinson Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Hutchinson Business Overview

4.12 Roush Industries

4.12.1 Roush Industries Basic Information

4.12.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Roush Industries Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Roush Industries Business Overview

4.13 Celanese

4.13.1 Celanese Basic Information

4.13.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Celanese Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Celanese Business Overview

4.14 NITTO DENKO

4.14.1 NITTO DENKO Basic Information

4.14.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 NITTO DENKO Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 NITTO DENKO Business Overview

4.15 DuPont

4.15.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.15.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 DuPont Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.16 Henkel ANAND India

4.16.1 Henkel ANAND India Basic Information

4.16.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Henkel ANAND India Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Henkel ANAND India Business Overview

4.17 Recticel

4.17.1 Recticel Basic Information

4.17.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Recticel Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Recticel Business Overview

4.18 Wolverine Advanced Materials

4.18.1 Wolverine Advanced Materials Basic Information

4.18.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Wolverine Advanced Materials Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Wolverine Advanced Materials Business Overview

4.19 Huntsman

4.19.1 Huntsman Basic Information

4.19.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Huntsman Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Huntsman Business Overview

4.20 BASF

4.20.1 BASF Basic Information

4.20.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 BASF Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 BASF Business Overview

4.21 CTA Acoustics

4.21.1 CTA Acoustics Basic Information

4.21.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 CTA Acoustics Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 CTA Acoustics Business Overview

4.22 MBM Resources Berhad

4.22.1 MBM Resources Berhad Basic Information

4.22.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 MBM Resources Berhad Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 MBM Resources Berhad Business Overview

4.23 IAC

4.23.1 IAC Basic Information

4.23.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 IAC Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 IAC Business Overview

4.24 BSW

4.24.1 BSW Basic Information

4.24.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 BSW Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 BSW Business Overview

4.25 Borgers

4.25.1 Borgers Basic Information

4.25.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.25.3 Borgers Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.25.4 Borgers Business Overview

4.26 Eastman Chemical

4.26.1 Eastman Chemical Basic Information

4.26.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.26.3 Eastman Chemical Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.26.4 Eastman Chemical Business Overview

4.27 LANXESS

4.27.1 LANXESS Basic Information

4.27.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.27.3 LANXESS Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.27.4 LANXESS Business Overview

4.28 Covestro

4.28.1 Covestro Basic Information

4.28.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.28.3 Covestro Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.28.4 Covestro Business Overview

4.29 Assan Hanil

4.29.1 Assan Hanil Basic Information

4.29.2 Automotive NVH Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.29.3 Assan Hanil Automotive NVH Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.29.4 Assan Hanil Business Overview

5 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Automotive NVH Materials Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Automotive NVH Materials Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Automotive NVH Materials Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Polyurethane Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Polypropylene Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Polyvinyl Chloride Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Textile materials Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.6 Fiberglass Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.7 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Floor modules Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Truck modules Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Wheels Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Roof module Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Engine casing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Automotive NVH Materials Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Polyurethane Features

Figure Polypropylene Features

Figure Polyvinyl Chloride Features

Figure Textile materials Features

Figure Fiberglass Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Floor modules Description

Figure Truck modules Description

Figure Wheels Description

Figure Roof module Description

Figure Engine casing Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive NVH Materials Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Automotive NVH Materials

Figure Production Process of Automotive NVH Materials

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive NVH Materials

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Avon Profile

Table Avon Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Johns Manville Profile

Table Johns Manville Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Fagerdala World Foams Profile

Table Fagerdala World Foams Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table 3M Profile

Table 3M Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Soucy Baron Profile

Table Soucy Baron Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Mitsui Chemicals Profile

Table Mitsui Chemicals Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ExxonMobil Chemical Profile

Table ExxonMobil Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Borealis Profile

Table Borealis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Owens Corning Profile

Table Owens Corning Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Eagle Industries Profile

Table Eagle Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hutchinson Profile

Table Hutchinson Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Roush Industries Profile

Table Roush Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Celanese Profile

Table Celanese Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table NITTO DENKO Profile

Table NITTO DENKO Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table DuPont Profile

Table DuPont Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Henkel ANAND India Profile

Table Henkel ANAND India Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Recticel Profile

Table Recticel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Wolverine Advanced Materials Profile

Table Wolverine Advanced Materials Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Huntsman Profile

Table Huntsman Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table BASF Profile

Table BASF Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table CTA Acoustics Profile

Table CTA Acoustics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table MBM Resources Berhad Profile

Table MBM Resources Berhad Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table IAC Profile

Table IAC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table BSW Profile

Table BSW Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Borgers Profile

Table Borgers Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Eastman Chemical Profile

Table Eastman Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table LANXESS Profile

Table LANXESS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Covestro Profile

Table Covestro Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Assan Hanil Profile

Table Assan Hanil Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Germany Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure China Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Saudi Arabia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UAE Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Egypt Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Nigeria Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure South America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure South America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Brazil Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Argentina Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Columbia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Chile Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Types (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales Share by Types (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) by Types (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Share by Types (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polyurethane Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polyurethane Price (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polypropylene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polypropylene Price (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polyvinyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polyvinyl Chloride Price (2015-2020)

Figure Global Textile materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Textile materials Price (2015-2020)

Figure Global Fiberglass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Fiberglass Price (2015-2020)

Figure Global Others Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Others Price (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales by Applications (2015-2020)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales Share by Applications (2015-2020)

Figure Global Floor modules Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Floor modules Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Truck modules Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Truck modules Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Wheels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Wheels Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Roof module Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Roof module Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engine casing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engine casing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Others Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Others Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

Figure Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Figure North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure North America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Europe Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure South America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales Market Share Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue Market Share Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

……. Continued

