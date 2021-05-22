May 2021 Report on Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Clariant AG
DSM
DuPont
Delamin
Thor Group Ltd.
Chemtura Corporation
Cellular Technology International
ICL Group
FRX Polymers
BASF SE
Italmatch Chemicals
Nabaltec AG
Huber Engineered Materials
Kisuma Chemicals
By Type:
Aluminum
Magnesium
Boron Compounds
Antimony Oxides
By Application:
Ceramics and Glass
Fillers
Enamel Frits and Glazes
Paints
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Aluminum
1.2.2 Magnesium
1.2.3 Boron Compounds
1.2.4 Antimony Oxides
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
…continued
