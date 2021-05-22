May 2021 Report on Global Decorative Paint Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Decorative Paint, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Decorative Paint industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd

Mysore Paints & Varnish Ltd

Berger Paints Ltd

Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited

Akzo Nobel India

Snowcem Paints Pvt Ltd

Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Shalimar Paints Ltd

Gem Paints

Advance Paints Pvt. Ltd

Kansai Nerolac Paint Ltd

British Paints India Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd

By Type:

Water-based

Solvent-based

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Decorative Paint Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Water-based

1.2.2 Solvent-based

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

.

