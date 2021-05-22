May 2021 Report on Global Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Refined Naphthenic Acids market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Refined Naphthenic Acids market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Refined Naphthenic Acids market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Refined Naphthenic Acids industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Refined Naphthenic Acids Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Refined Naphthenic Acids market covered in Chapter 4:

Merichem Company

Fulltime

Changfeng

JXDC Chemical

Sinopec (Yueyang Xingchang)

Ming Ring

Zhangming

Sea Chemical

Shanghai Minghuan

Rare-Earth

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Refined Naphthenic Acids market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

High-purity Naphthenic Acid

Low-purity Naphthenic Acid

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Refined Naphthenic Acids market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Paint Driers

Wood Preservatives

Fuel and Lubricant Additives

Rubber Additives

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 High-purity Naphthenic Acid

1.5.3 Low-purity Naphthenic Acid

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Paint Driers

1.6.3 Wood Preservatives

1.6.4 Fuel and Lubricant Additives

1.6.5 Rubber Additives

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Refined Naphthenic Acids Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Refined Naphthenic Acids Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Refined Naphthenic Acids Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Refined Naphthenic Acids

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Refined Naphthenic Acids

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Refined Naphthenic Acids Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Merichem Company

4.1.1 Merichem Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Merichem Company Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Merichem Company Business Overview

4.2 Fulltime

4.2.1 Fulltime Basic Information

4.2.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Fulltime Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Fulltime Business Overview

4.3 Changfeng

4.3.1 Changfeng Basic Information

4.3.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Changfeng Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Changfeng Business Overview

4.4 JXDC Chemical

4.4.1 JXDC Chemical Basic Information

4.4.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 JXDC Chemical Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 JXDC Chemical Business Overview

4.5 Sinopec (Yueyang Xingchang)

4.5.1 Sinopec (Yueyang Xingchang) Basic Information

4.5.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Sinopec (Yueyang Xingchang) Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Sinopec (Yueyang Xingchang) Business Overview

4.6 Ming Ring

4.6.1 Ming Ring Basic Information

4.6.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Ming Ring Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Ming Ring Business Overview

4.7 Zhangming

4.7.1 Zhangming Basic Information

4.7.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Zhangming Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Zhangming Business Overview

4.8 Sea Chemical

4.8.1 Sea Chemical Basic Information

4.8.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Sea Chemical Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Sea Chemical Business Overview

4.9 Shanghai Minghuan

4.9.1 Shanghai Minghuan Basic Information

4.9.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Shanghai Minghuan Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Shanghai Minghuan Business Overview

4.10 Rare-Earth

4.10.1 Rare-Earth Basic Information

4.10.2 Refined Naphthenic Acids Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Rare-Earth Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Rare-Earth Business Overview

5 Global Refined Naphthenic Acids Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Refined Naphthenic Acids Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Refined Naphthenic Acids Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Refined Naphthenic Acids Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Refined Naphthenic Acids Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Refined Naphthenic Acids Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Refined Naphthenic Acids Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Refined Naphthenic Acids Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Refined Naphthenic Acids Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….Continued

