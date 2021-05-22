May 2021 Report on Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Polyphthalamide (PPA) market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Polyphthalamide (PPA) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyphthalamide (PPA) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyphthalamide (PPA) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyphthalamide (PPA) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyphthalamide (PPA) market covered in Chapter 4:

Solvay

Dupont

Evonik

Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co., Ltd.

EMS-GRIVORY

Sabic

AKRO-PLASTIC

BASF

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Arkema

KEP

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyphthalamide (PPA) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Semi-crystalline PPA

Amorphous PPA

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyphthalamide (PPA) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Industrial Equipment & Apparatus

Consumer & Personal Care

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Semi-crystalline PPA

1.5.3 Amorphous PPA

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Electronics & Electrical

1.6.4 Industrial Equipment & Apparatus

1.6.5 Consumer & Personal Care

1.7 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyphthalamide (PPA) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyphthalamide (PPA)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyphthalamide (PPA)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyphthalamide (PPA) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Solvay

4.1.1 Solvay Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Solvay Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Solvay Business Overview

4.2 Dupont

4.2.1 Dupont Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Dupont Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Dupont Business Overview

4.3 Evonik

4.3.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Evonik Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.4 Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co., Ltd.

4.4.1 Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co., Ltd. Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 EMS-GRIVORY

4.5.1 EMS-GRIVORY Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 EMS-GRIVORY Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 EMS-GRIVORY Business Overview

4.6 Sabic

4.6.1 Sabic Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sabic Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sabic Business Overview

4.7 AKRO-PLASTIC

4.7.1 AKRO-PLASTIC Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 AKRO-PLASTIC Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 AKRO-PLASTIC Business Overview

4.8 BASF

4.8.1 BASF Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BASF Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BASF Business Overview

4.9 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

4.9.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 Arkema

4.10.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Arkema Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.11 KEP

4.11.1 KEP Basic Information

4.11.2 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 KEP Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 KEP Business Overview

5 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….Continued

