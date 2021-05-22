May 2021 Report on Global Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Mono Ethylene Glycol market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Mono Ethylene Glycol market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Mono Ethylene Glycol market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Mono Ethylene Glycol industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Mono Ethylene Glycol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Mono Ethylene Glycol market covered in Chapter 4:
Reliance Industries Limited
LyondellBasell
Formosa Plastic Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)
Nan Ya Plastics
Chemtex Speciality
ExxonMobil Corporation
Huntsman International
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
SABIC
AkzoNobel
Honam Petrochemical Corporation
BASF
DowDuPont
India Glycols
MEGlobal
Lotte Chemical Corp
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Mono Ethylene Glycol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Fiber Grade
Industrial Grade
Antifreeze Grade
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Mono Ethylene Glycol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Polyester Fiber
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Antifreeze
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Fiber Grade
1.5.3 Industrial Grade
1.5.4 Antifreeze Grade
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Polyester Fiber
1.6.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.6.4 Antifreeze
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Mono Ethylene Glycol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mono Ethylene Glycol Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Mono Ethylene Glycol Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mono Ethylene Glycol
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Mono Ethylene Glycol
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Mono Ethylene Glycol Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Reliance Industries Limited
4.1.1 Reliance Industries Limited Basic Information
4.1.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Reliance Industries Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Reliance Industries Limited Business Overview
4.2 LyondellBasell
4.2.1 LyondellBasell Basic Information
4.2.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 LyondellBasell Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 LyondellBasell Business Overview
4.3 Formosa Plastic Group
4.3.1 Formosa Plastic Group Basic Information
4.3.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Formosa Plastic Group Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Formosa Plastic Group Business Overview
4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)
4.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) Basic Information
4.4.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) Business Overview
4.5 Nan Ya Plastics
4.5.1 Nan Ya Plastics Basic Information
4.5.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Nan Ya Plastics Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Nan Ya Plastics Business Overview
4.6 Chemtex Speciality
4.6.1 Chemtex Speciality Basic Information
4.6.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Chemtex Speciality Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Chemtex Speciality Business Overview
4.7 ExxonMobil Corporation
4.7.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Basic Information
4.7.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Business Overview
4.8 Huntsman International
4.8.1 Huntsman International Basic Information
4.8.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Huntsman International Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Huntsman International Business Overview
4.9 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
4.9.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Basic Information
4.9.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Business Overview
4.10 SABIC
4.10.1 SABIC Basic Information
4.10.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 SABIC Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 SABIC Business Overview
4.11 AkzoNobel
4.11.1 AkzoNobel Basic Information
4.11.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 AkzoNobel Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview
4.12 Honam Petrochemical Corporation
4.12.1 Honam Petrochemical Corporation Basic Information
4.12.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Honam Petrochemical Corporation Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Honam Petrochemical Corporation Business Overview
4.13 BASF
4.13.1 BASF Basic Information
4.13.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 BASF Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 BASF Business Overview
4.14 DowDuPont
4.14.1 DowDuPont Basic Information
4.14.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 DowDuPont Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 DowDuPont Business Overview
4.15 India Glycols
4.15.1 India Glycols Basic Information
4.15.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.15.3 India Glycols Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.15.4 India Glycols Business Overview
4.16 MEGlobal
4.16.1 MEGlobal Basic Information
4.16.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.16.3 MEGlobal Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.16.4 MEGlobal Business Overview
4.17 Lotte Chemical Corp
4.17.1 Lotte Chemical Corp Basic Information
4.17.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.17.3 Lotte Chemical Corp Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.17.4 Lotte Chemical Corp Business Overview
….Continued
