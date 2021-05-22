May 2021 Report on Global Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Mono Ethylene Glycol market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Mono Ethylene Glycol market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Mono Ethylene Glycol market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Mono Ethylene Glycol industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Mono Ethylene Glycol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Mono Ethylene Glycol market covered in Chapter 4:

Reliance Industries Limited

LyondellBasell

Formosa Plastic Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)

Nan Ya Plastics

Chemtex Speciality

ExxonMobil Corporation

Huntsman International

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC

AkzoNobel

Honam Petrochemical Corporation

BASF

DowDuPont

India Glycols

MEGlobal

Lotte Chemical Corp

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Mono Ethylene Glycol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fiber Grade

Industrial Grade

Antifreeze Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Mono Ethylene Glycol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Polyester Fiber

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Antifreeze

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fiber Grade

1.5.3 Industrial Grade

1.5.4 Antifreeze Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Polyester Fiber

1.6.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.6.4 Antifreeze

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Mono Ethylene Glycol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mono Ethylene Glycol Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Mono Ethylene Glycol Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mono Ethylene Glycol

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Mono Ethylene Glycol

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Mono Ethylene Glycol Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Reliance Industries Limited

4.1.1 Reliance Industries Limited Basic Information

4.1.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Reliance Industries Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Reliance Industries Limited Business Overview

4.2 LyondellBasell

4.2.1 LyondellBasell Basic Information

4.2.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 LyondellBasell Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 LyondellBasell Business Overview

4.3 Formosa Plastic Group

4.3.1 Formosa Plastic Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Formosa Plastic Group Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Formosa Plastic Group Business Overview

4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)

4.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) Basic Information

4.4.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) Business Overview

4.5 Nan Ya Plastics

4.5.1 Nan Ya Plastics Basic Information

4.5.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Nan Ya Plastics Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Nan Ya Plastics Business Overview

4.6 Chemtex Speciality

4.6.1 Chemtex Speciality Basic Information

4.6.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Chemtex Speciality Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Chemtex Speciality Business Overview

4.7 ExxonMobil Corporation

4.7.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Huntsman International

4.8.1 Huntsman International Basic Information

4.8.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Huntsman International Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Huntsman International Business Overview

4.9 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

4.9.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Basic Information

4.9.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Business Overview

4.10 SABIC

4.10.1 SABIC Basic Information

4.10.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 SABIC Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 SABIC Business Overview

4.11 AkzoNobel

4.11.1 AkzoNobel Basic Information

4.11.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 AkzoNobel Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview

4.12 Honam Petrochemical Corporation

4.12.1 Honam Petrochemical Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Honam Petrochemical Corporation Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Honam Petrochemical Corporation Business Overview

4.13 BASF

4.13.1 BASF Basic Information

4.13.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 BASF Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 BASF Business Overview

4.14 DowDuPont

4.14.1 DowDuPont Basic Information

4.14.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 DowDuPont Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 DowDuPont Business Overview

4.15 India Glycols

4.15.1 India Glycols Basic Information

4.15.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 India Glycols Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 India Glycols Business Overview

4.16 MEGlobal

4.16.1 MEGlobal Basic Information

4.16.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 MEGlobal Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 MEGlobal Business Overview

4.17 Lotte Chemical Corp

4.17.1 Lotte Chemical Corp Basic Information

4.17.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Lotte Chemical Corp Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Lotte Chemical Corp Business Overview

….Continued

