New Study: Global Text to Speech Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global text to speech market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Significant raise in the funding for text to speech technology providing start-ups to unleash the full potential of this technology in betterment of human life is a key factor driving the growth of the global text to speech market. Vitra.ai, Synthesia, and Gabb among others are the key start-ups that have raised funding for the development of their text to speech service. For instance, in April 2021, Vitra.ai has raised undisclosed amount of fund (ranging between $150,000-$1 million) from Inflexor Ventures, a deep-tech VC as a part of its DeepTech Fellowship Programme with Venture Capital firm 100X.VC.

In April 2021, AI video generation provider Synthesia had raised $12.5m in Series A funding. The Series A round was led by New York-based FirstMark Capital, an early-stage VC firm with investments in companies such as Riot Games, Airbnb, and Shopify. The raised amount will be used by the company to focus on enterprise user growth and product development. In the same month, Kids’ cellphone startup Gabb had raised $14 million in new funding and counts former BYU and current New Orleans Saints football star Taysom Hill among its new investors. With this funding, the company aims to provide kids a safe first phone with no internet, social media or games that protects them against “internet dangers, inappropriate content and screen-time addiction.”

Global Text to Speech Market Report Segment

By Type

Solution

Service

By End-User Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Enterprise

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Retail

Others (Entertainment & Government)

Global Text to Speech Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

