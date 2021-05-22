Global Food Acidulants Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global food acidulants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing demand for food acidulants for convenience food is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Convenience foods comprise an extensive range of products that have been entirely or partly prepared by food manufacturers rather than in the home. The changing lifestyles and increasing purchasing power of the consumers have been the major factors surging demand for convenience foods, thereby, accelerating the growth of the food acidulant industry over the forecast period.

High preference for convenience products, particularly among middle-to-higher-income consumers, due to rising urbanization levels and busier lifestyles, is impacting the eating habits of consumers. With the rise in disposable incomes and busy lifestyles, consumers have been increasingly replacing main meals with more flexible, convenient, and light snacking options. Hence, this, in turn, is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Food Acidulants Market – Segmentation

By Type

Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Malic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Others

By Applications

Dairy & Frozen products

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Meat Products

Others

Global Food Acidulants Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

