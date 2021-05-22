Asia-Pacific Text to speech Market Share 2021: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Asia-Pacific text to speech market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Significant raise in the funding for text to speech technology providing start-ups to unleash the full potential of this technology in betterment of human life is a key factor driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific text to speech market. among others are the key start-ups that have raised funding for the development of their text to speech service. For instance, in April 2021, Sendbird, a popular provider of chat, video and other interactive services has closed a round of $100 million funding. With this fund the company plans to continue expanding the functionalities of its platform to meet the changing interactive times.

Further, in March 2021, the BTS group has invested nearly $3.6 million into synthetic voice startup Supertone for the improvement of it text to speech technology. In February 2021, Educational app developer ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant) has raised $15 million in the Series B funding round led by Vietnam Investments Group and SIG. ELSA uses automatic speech recognition and AI to teach users how to speak correctly pronounced English with ELSA English and Accent AI.

Asia-Pacific Text to Speech Market Report Segment

By Type

Solution

Service

By End-User Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Enterprise

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Retail

Others (Entertainment & Government)

Asia-Pacific Text to Speech Market Report Segment by Region

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

