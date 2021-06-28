Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the europe electric toothbrush market is currently witnessing moderate growth and expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Industry Definition and Application:

An electric toothbrush is a type of oral cleaning device that uses automatic, rapid bristle movements to clean teeth, gums, and tongue. It involves pressure sensors, timers, multiple brush head attachments, digital reminder systems and timers. Electric toothbrushes are primarily manufactured in two forms, namely, rotational and vibrational. As compared to a manual toothbrush, they effectively minimize tooth sensitivity, promotetongue cleaning and gum care, and provide superior plaque removal.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Trends and Drivers:

The Europe electric toothbrush market is majorly being driven by changing lifestyles, increasing adoption of unhealthy eating habits and rising dental ailments in the region. This is further supported by various campaigns launched by the European Union (EU) to spread awareness regarding appropriateoral care. Additionally, rising income levels of consumers have enabled consumers to afford high-quality dental care products, which is fueling the market growth. Moreover, the development of smart electric toothbrushes with pressure sensor technology, head replacement reminding capability, and Bluetooth connectivity to transfer real-time data is escalating the product demand across the region.

Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Rotational

Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

Soft Bristles

Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

