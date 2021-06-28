Central Asia E-Commerce Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Central Asia E-Commerce Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the central asia e-commerce market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020 expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, product type, transaction and service type.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Central Asia E-Commerce Market Industry Definition and Application:

Electronic commerce or e-commerce refers to transactions of goods and services that allow individuals and firms to buy and sell things over the internet. These transactions can be managed over a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, which also presents itself in the form of a digital mail-order catalog. E-commerce offers numerous benefits such as improved economic efficiency, narrowed development gaps, new jobs, and increased inclusiveness. It also promotes cross-border paperless trade, lowers transaction costs, reduces illicit financial flows, and promotes a digital global economy.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Central Asia E-Commerce Market Trends and Drivers:

The Central Asia e-commerce market is primarily driven by the improving cross-border trade activities. The market is also facilitated by the accession of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization (WTO), creating commercial transparency whileexpanding the consumer base. The increasing penetration of the internet andsmart devices across Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Georgia and Turkmenistan is also propelling the marketgrowth. Moreover, the integration of e-commerce platforms with various advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing,has also escalated e-commerce across the region. Furthermore, online retail stores are gaining immense traction, particularly among the millennial population, for a hassle-free shopping experience.These factorsare expected to impact market growth in the near future.

Central Asia E-Commerce Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, transaction and service type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Home Appliances

Clothing and Footwear

Books

Beauty and Personal Care

Groceries

Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Financial

Digital Content

Travel and Leisure

E-Tailing

Others

Breakup by Country:

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan

Who are the Major Central Asia E-Commerce Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Air Astana, AliExpress, Amazon.com Inc., Arba.uz, ChocoFamily Holding, eBay Inc., eSavdo, Kaspi Magazin, Kolesa.kz, Lamoda.kz, OLX Group, Sulpak, Svetofor, Technodom.kz and Wildberries.

