North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the north america ethylene dichloride (EDC) market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2015-2020 expects the market to experience steady growth in the next five years.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, product type and application

North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Industry Definition and Application:

Ethylene dichloride (EDC), or 1,2-Dichloroethane, is a clear liquid with a pleasant smell and sweet taste. It is a synthetic chemical that is used in the production of vinyl chloride to make various plastic and vinyl products such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, furniture, wall coverings, houseware, and automobile upholstery and parts. EDC is also utilized as a solvent and is added to leaded gasoline to remove lead. As a result, EDC finds application in the construction, agriculture, electronics, textiles, metal cleaning, adhesive, and healthcare industries.

North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Trends and Drivers:

The North America ethylene dichloride market is primarily driven by its growing demand to produce vinyl chloride monomers. In addition, the rising need for fittings, such as pipes, proles, tubes, windows, and doors, due to the rapid growth of the construction industry, is alsoimpacting the market growth. North America is one of the largest producers and consumers of EDC across the globe. Besides this, the continuous growth in the automotive sector and growing awareness regarding the maintenance of vehicles among consumers havealso increasedthe demand for EDCacross the region. Furthermore, EDC is widely utilized in the pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing anesthetic drugs that are extensively used in several surgical procedures is expected to provide apositive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Technical Grade

Pharma Grade

Breakup by Application:

Vinyl Chloride Monomer

Ethyleneamines

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Who are the Major North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Formosa Plastics Corporation U.S.A, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Olin Corporation, Shintech Incorporated and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

