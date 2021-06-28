Home Infusion Therapy Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Home Infusion Therapy Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the global home infusion therapy market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, product and application, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Industry Definition and Application:

Home infusion therapy refers to a medical procedure used in the intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous administration of drugs or biologics to a patient at home. It involves the infusion of medications like antivirals or immune globulin through pumps, vials, catheters, etc. This method is effective in chemotherapy and hydration, inotropic, enteral, anti-infective, nutritional, and pain management therapies for the treatment of diabetes and different gastrointestinal and oncological disorders. Besides this, it facilitates self-administration of drugs in medical conditions where oral medications are not effective.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing cases of chronic medical ailments, like cancer, osteoarthritis, diabetes, etc., and shifting consumer preferences towards at-home treatments are primarily driving the global market for home infusion therapy. Moreover, the growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) upon exposure to contaminated equipment, bed linens, air droplets, etc., is also driving the demand for home infusion treatment. Additionally, the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic is escalating the need for this therapy to minimize the spread of infection and ensuring optimal treatment. Additionally, the development of cost-effective, portable, and user-friendly home infusion kits that are equipped with advanced drip systems to facilitate precise and real-time monitoring of IV treatments is further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the expanding geriatric population and improving healthcare infrastructures are anticipated to further propel the market growth in the coming years.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

Infusion Pumps Elastomeric Electromechanical Gravity Others

Intravenous Sets

IV Cannulas

Needleless Connectors

Breakup by Application:

Anti-Infective

Endocrinology Diabetes Others

Hydration Therapy Athletes Others

Chemotherapy

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Home Infusion Therapy Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., JMS Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Option Care Health Inc. (Walgreen Co.), Smiths Group plc and Terumo Corporation.

